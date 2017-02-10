Bus sumalpok sa puno: 1 patay, 6 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang 60-anyos na babae habang anim pa katao ang nasugatan nang sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang bus sa isang puno sa Daraga, Albay, Biyernes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Agad nasawi si Jane Dimaano, residente ng Bacon district, Sorsogon City, at pasahero ng Philtranco Bus (ABG-8685), ayon sa ulat ng Albay provincial police. Sugatan naman ang driver ng bus na Marvin Eva, karelyebo niyang driver na si Garry Dongaol, at apat pang pasahero na pawang mga taga-Sorsogon City, ayon sa ulat. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3 sa bahagi ng National Highway na sakop ng Purok 7, Brgy. Penafrancia. Minamaneho ni Eva ang bus patungo sa direksyon ng Sorsogon nang bigla na lang umano mawalan ng kontrol sa manibela, kya sumalpok ang sasakyan sa isang puno ng acacia, ayon sa ulat. Dinala na ang mga sugatan sa Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital sa Legazpi City, habang ang nasawi’y nakalagak na sa isang lokal na punerarya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.