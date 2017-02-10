DU30 itinalaga na ang 21 miyembro ng expanded Bangsamoro Transition Commission Bandera

ITINALAGA na ni Pangulong Duterte ang 21 miyembro ng expanded Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC), na siyang magsusumite ng bagong panukalang Bangsamoro law. “This will signal the start of the work to come up with an inclusive Bangsamoro law that will truly reflect and address the clamor for a genuine political autonomy for the Bangsamoro people in Mindanao,” sabi ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Jesus Dureza. Kabilang sa mga bagong miyembro ng expanded BTC ay sina: • Atty. Jose I. Lorena • Atty. Maisara Dandamun-Latiph • Samira Gutoc-Tomawis • Datu Mussolini Sinsuat Lidasan • Dr. Susana Salvador-Anayatin • Atty. Hussin AMIN • Romeo Saliga • Hatimil Hassan • Atty. Firdausi Ismail Y. Abbas • Atty. Omar Yasser C. Sema • Ghadzali Jaafar • Mohagher M. Iqbal • Abdulraof Abdul Macacua • Ibrahim d. Ali • Haron M. Abas • Atty. Raissa H. Jajurie • Said M. Shiek • Hussein P. Muñoz • Melanio U. Ulama • Gafur A. Kanain • Ammal D. Solaiman, J.D. Sinabi ni Irene “Inday” M. Santiago, chair ng Government Panel Implementing the Bangsamoro Accords, na pinili ang mga bagong miyembro sa kanilang kapasidad para makinig at lawak ng nalalaman sa Mindanao. “It is expected that the new members of the BTC will hit the ground running. Their role is vital for us to reach a CAB-compliant enabling law,” ayon pa kay Santiago. Itinakda ng gobyerno ang pagsusumiti ng draft ng BTC sa Kongreso sa Hulyo para sa deliberasyon at ratipikasyon.

