Ex-PHLPost chief ipinaaaresto dahil sa hindi pagre-remit ng loan payment Bandera

IPINAG-UTOS ng Sandiganbayan ang pag-aresto kay dating Postmaster-General Ma. Josefina dela Cruz, matapos makitaan ng probable cause na ituloy ang kaso laban sa kanya kaugnay ng kabiguang i-remit ang ibinabayad ng mga empleyado sa kanilang loan sa Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). Sa isang anim-na-pahinang resolusyo, ibinasura ng anti-graft court Seventh Division ang mosyon ni Dela Cruz na atasan ang Office of the Ombudsman na muling buksan ang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng kanyang kaso. “The judge does not act as an appellate court of the prosecutor and has no capacity to review the prosecutor’s determination of probable cause,” sabi ng resolusyon. Nahaharap si Dela Cruz sa 15 counts ng paglabag sa section 52(g) GSIS Act of 1997, kasama sina dating Western Mindanao area director Bernardito Gonzales (ngayon ay Eastern Mindanao area director) at accountant Arlene Bendanillo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.