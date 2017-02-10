Pamangkin ni Dureza huli sa droga sa Davao City

INAMIN ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza na hiyang-hiya siya matapos maaresto ang kanyang pamangkin matapos makakumpiska ng shabu sa kanya sa Davao City noong Huwebes ng hapon.
“I slept early last night ( still on sick leave but feeling okay) only to wake up early to be informed that one of my nephews was arrested by PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) for drugs. I am of course embarrassed as he is a close relative,” sabi ni Dureza sa isang pahayag.
Sinabi ni PDEA regional director Adzar Albani na inaresto si John Paul Dureza sa kanyang bahay sa Catalunan Pequenio sa Davao City ganap na alas-5: 45 ng hapon noong Huwebes, Naaresto rin ang isang Jose Anthony Celso Huilar.
“But I commend the authorities for enforcing and applying the law without fear or favor. That’s the way this no-nonsense drive of President Duterte should proceed,” dagdag ni Dureza.
Nakumpiska mula sa batang Dureza ang 15 gramo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P200,000, isang .22 rifle at 177 piraso ng bala mula
Idinagdag ni Albani na kabilang si Dureza sa watchlist at mahaharap sa mga kasong illegal possession of drugs at firearms.
Nakakulong ang suspek sa PDEA regional office sa Davao City.
