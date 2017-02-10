Abu dakip sa Basilan‎

Arestado ang isa umanong kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na may patong sa ulo na P600,000 nang magsagawa ng operasyon ang mga awtoridad sa Isabela City, Basilan, iniulat ng pulisya Biyernes. ‎ Nadakip ang suspek na si Asing Arola sa Brgy. Binuangan dakong alas-5 ng hapon Miyerkules, ayon sa ulat ng PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. ‎ Dinakip ng mga pulis at sundalo si Arola, may alyas na “Sahibal,” sa bisa ng warrant para sa pitong bilang ng kidnapping and serious illegal detention, ayon sa ulat. Si Arola ay tagasunod umano ni Abu Sayyaf commander Isnilon Hapilon at nasangkot sa pagdukot sa mga trabahador ng Golden Harvest plantation sa Brgy. Tairan, Lantawan, Basilan, noong 2001. Kasama si Arola sa listahan ng mga national-level most wanted persons at may patong sa ulo na P600,000, ayon sa ulat.

