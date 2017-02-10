Abu sub-commander, tauhan napatay sa Tawi-Tawi‎

Patay ang isang Abu Sayyaf sub-commander, na wanted para sa mga pagdukot at pagpatay, pati ang isa niyang tagasunod nang magsagawa ng operasyon ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, Huwebes, ayon sa mga awtoridad Biyernes. Napatay si Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Ninok Sappari at tagasunod niyang si Mahdi Abdurahman, sabi ni Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez, hepe ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command. Unang napatay si Abdurahman sa engkuwentro sa isang beach resort sa Brgy. Pahut dakong alas-2 ng hapon.‎ Nagtungo sa naturang lugar ang mga sundalo’t pulis matapos matimbrehan na naroon sina Sappari at Abdurahman, na nagmamatyag diumano sa galaw ng mga taong maaaring dukutin, ani Galvez. ‎ ‎ Nakatakas noon si Sappari patungo sa kalapit na gubat, bagamat napaulat na nasugatan, anang military official. ‎ Tinugis ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang Abu Sayyaf sub-commander, at napatay ito sa Brgy. Nalil dakong alas-9:30 ng gabi, ani Galvez. ‎ Nakakuha ang mga operatiba ng granada sa bangkay ni Sappari, sabi naman ni Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, direktor ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police. Dinampot din ng mga operatiba ang isang Yasser Anji, na pinaniniwalaan ding tagasunod ni Sappari, para maimbestigahan, ani Sindac. ‎ Ayon sa militar, si Sappari ang pinuno ng “Ajang-Ajang” o “Lucky 9″ sub-group ng Abu Sayyaf sa Sulu. ‎ Ang naturang grupo’y sangkot diumano sa pagpatay ng mga sundalo, at kamakailan lang ay nasangkot na rin sa mga pagdukot sa Sulu at Tawi-Tawi. ‎ Si Sappari ay may nakabinbing 32 arrest warrants para sa kasong murder, ani Sindac. Patuloy pa ang operasyon laban sa iba pang sub-leader at miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf sa Sulu, Basilan, at Tawi-Tawi, ani Galvez. “All available forces are being deployed to pursue and neutralize the Abu Sayyaf… We will not stop until we get them all or until they decide to return to the folds of the law and surrender,” aniya pa.‎ (John Roson) – end -‎

