Regine patutunayang siya pa rin ang reyna ng mga bading

PINAKAMAHIRAP pa rin kay Regine Velasquez-Alcasid ang maging nanay.

Pero nakakadama rin siya ng hirap sa bagong comedy variety show ng GMA na Full House Tonight.

Makakasama niya rito sina Solenn Heussaff, Joross Gamboa, Kim Idol, Teri Gian, Nar Cabico at marami pang iba.

“Ang mahirap sa akin, ‘yung kakanta ako kasi nauubos ang boses ko by the time na kailangan ko nang kumanta. Kasi pag nagku-comedy, I also use my voice. So by the time na kailangan ko nang kumanta, namamalat na ako. ‘Yun ang mahirap na part for doing this show.

“Pero kaya naman ng powers ko!” pahayag ni Regine sa grand mediacon ng comedy variety show.

Matagal nang nasabi kay Reg ang show. Ayon nga executives ng show, three years ago pa naisip ang konsepto ng show.

“I think parang nagni-negotiate ako for my contract, parang I wanted naman a musical show. Pero parang nauuso ‘yung comedy show. So parang kinombine nila ‘yon. Siyempre they asked me first if I wanted a show like that.

“Kasi gumawa na ako ng straight musical show before way back…mga five years ago? Okey naman. I love doing musical shows.

“Pero mahirap din ‘yon kasi pag nagku-concert ako, medyo lumalaban siya nang konti. Baka hindi na ako panoorin ng paying fans ko pag napapanood na ako ng libre sa musical show.

“At least ito, meron silang ibang nakikita na tao. Nakikita kaming nagpapatawa and I am with group of crazy people who make you laugh every Saturday,” rason ni Reg nang humarap sa entertainment media during the Full House Tonight media lauch.

So magiging busy na siya lalo pagpasok ng Mulawin Versus Ravena na isa siya sa cast.

“Mas okey na raw ‘yung busy ako kesa sinusuwelduhan ng walang ginagawa. Ha! Ha! Ha! Napag-isip-isip ‘yon ng GMA. Babawiin daw nila.

“Ito na raw ‘yon. This is the time! Ha! Ha! Ha!” saad ng Songbird.

Ang maganda raw sa Mulawin, hindi siya ‘yung nasa title role, “Madami kasi ang cast kaya hindi sa akin naka-focus ‘yung story!” sabi pa ni Regine.

Sa Full House Tonight, pumayag mabalahura si Regine, huh! Ang ikinatutuwa niya, mapapaninindigan niyang siya talaga ang Reyna ng mga Vaklush, huh!