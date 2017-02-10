Aldub Nation nagpiyesta sa pagbabalik nina Yaya Dub at Alden sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ May bonggang regalo sa mga loyal fans sa Valentine's Day By Jun Nardo Bandera

SUMIPOT kahapon sa Eat Bulaga sina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza matapos ang sunud-sunod na taping ng Destined To Be Yours sa Dolores, Quezon. Nataon ‘yon sa 82nd Weeksary ng kanilang loveteam. Tinanong ni Allan K si Meng kung ano ang plano niya sa Valentine’s Day. Natatawang sagot ni Maine, “Presscon po! Ha! Ha! Ha!” Pero sa segment ng Sugod Bahay, nagsabi si Alden na may sopresa sila sa mga Dabarkads sa Araw ng mga Puso. Mamimigay raw sila ng regalo para sa kanilang loyal supporters. Biro ni Meng, “Hindi na sorpresa ‘yon. Ikaw talaga!” Sa Valentine’s Day kasi ilalabas ng GMA Network ang full trailer ng DTBY. Totodo raw ang AlDub Nation upang pakatutukan ang pag-ere nito at muling gumawa ng history sa mundo ng social media.

