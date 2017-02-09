Erich umaming hiwalay na kay Daniel: Hindi totoong nag-uusap kami ngayon, hindi rin kami magkaibigan! Bandera

SA wakas, kinumpirma na ni Erich Gonzales na totoong hiwalay na sila ni Daniel Matsunaga.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN sa Kapamilya actress, diretso itong sumagot ng, “It’s over!” nang tanungin kung break na ba talaga sila ng Brazilian-Japanese model.

“We are not together anymore. It’s over. To be honest po, ayaw ko po sanang magdetalye. I just want to move on. Hindi po kami nag-uusap. It’s not true that we are talking. Hindi po kami magkaibigan,” chika ng dalaga.

Dugtong pa ni Erich sa nasabing interview, “I think I just have to accept na may mga bagay po talagang we cannot control. Life goes on.” Dugtong pa niya, “I deleted the photos. I unfollowed them. I just want to help myself.”

Ano ang natutunan niya sa naging relasyon nila ni Daniel, “Siguro kapag nagmahal ka, kailangan magtira ka para sa sarili mo.”

Pwede pa ba silang maging friends ni Daniel after the break-up? “Sa nararamdaman ko po ngayon, hindi po. I don’t want to say anything more. I just want to move on.”

Reading between the lines, mukhang matindi nga ang galit ni Erich kay Daniel. Balitang tumanggi rin ang dalaga na sagutin ang tanong kung may konek ba sa pera ang paghihiwalay nila ng model-actor.

