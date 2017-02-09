Engkuwentro sa Cagayan: kawal patay, 5 rebelde sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Isang sundalo ang nasawi habang limang kasapi ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang napaulat na nasugatan nang magkasagupa ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan at rebeldeng grupo sa Santo Niño, Cagayan, Miyerkules ng gabi. Naganap ang engkuwentro dakong alas-6:20 sa Brgy. Balanni, sabi ni 1Lt. Rhea May Reyes, public affairs officer ng Army 5th Infantry Division. Nasa naturang barangay ang isang kompanya ng 17th Infantry Battalion para beripikahin ang ulat ng mga residente na may mga kasapi ng NPA doon, aniya. Tumagal nang 30 minuto ang sagupaan, kung saan isang kawal ang nasawi at limang rebelde ang napaulat na nasugatan, ani Reyes.

