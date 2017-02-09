4 lindol naramdaman sa leyte By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng apat na magkakasunod na lindol ang Leyte kaninang umaga, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Ang unang lindol ay naramdaman alas-12:47 ng umaga. Ang sentro nito ay siyam na kilometro sa silangan ng Jaro. May lakas itong magnitude 3.4 at nagdulot ng Intensity III paggalaw sa Ormoc City.

Ala-1:05 ng umaga naman naramdaman ang magnitude 3.5 lindol. Natunton ang sentro nito 10 kilometro sa kanluran ng Jaro. Naramdaman ang Intensity III paggalaw sa Ormoc.

Magnitude 2.5 lindol naman ang naramdaman ala-1:19 ng umaga. Ang sentro nito ay 12 kilometro sa kanluran ng Jaro.

Naramdaman ang Intensity II sa Ormoc City.

Naramdaman naman ang magnitude 2.9 alas-2:02 ng umaga. Ang sentro nito ay 13 kilometer sa silangan ng bayan ng Babatngon. Nagresulta ito sa Intensity II paggalaw sa Ormoc City.

Ang lahat ng nabanggit na pagyanig ay sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

