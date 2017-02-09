Mining trucks sinunog ng NPA sa Benguet By John Roson Bandera

Sinunog ng mga hinihinalang kasapi ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang dalawang trak ng isang malaking mining company sa Itogon, Benguet, Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Sinilaban ng limang armado, kabilang ang isang babae, ang dalawang Volvo truck ng Philex Mining Corp. sa Sitio Tapak, Brgy. Ampucao, dakong alas-7:30, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Nagpakalat na ng tauhan ang iba-ibang unit ng pulisya para tugisin ang mga salarin. Nanawagan si Chief Supt. Elmo Francis Sarona, direktor ng Cordillera regional police, sa mga rebelde na tigilan na ang mga pag-atake, lalo na sa Benguet. “Please don’t disturb the peace and tranquility of Benguet province. The peace-loving people here want to live without fear and free from any form of terroristic act,” sabi ni Sarona sa isang kalatas. Naniniwala ang regional police na may kinalaman ang pag-atake sa papalapit na anibersaryo ng NPA sa Marso. Noon lang Miyerkules, isang kasapi umano ng rebeldeng grupo ang dinakip ng mga pulis sa La Trinidad, Benguet, para sa kasong rrustrated murder.

