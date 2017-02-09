Kagawad, 1 pa patay sa ambush By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang barangay kagawad at isang lalaki nang pagbabarilin ng di pa kilalang salarin sa Tanauan City, Batangas, Miyerkules ng hatinggabi. Kapwa dead on the spot si Erineo Ambita, residente’t kagawad ng Brgy. Bagbag, at isang Gaudencio Salazar, ayon sa ulat ng Batangas provincial police. Naganap ang pamamaril sa Brgy. Bañadero dakong alas-11:45. Nagmamaneho ng tricycle si Ambita, sakay sina Salazar at Rufo Narvaez, nang unahan at harangin ng isang sasakyan. Bumaba sa sasakyan ang isang lalaki at biglang pinaulanan ng bala ang mga nasa tricycle, ayon sa ulat. Agad ikinasawi nina Ambita at Salazar ang mga tanamong tama ng bala, habang si Narvaez ay pinalad na di tinamaan. Natagpuan sa crime scene ang anim na basyo at dalawang slug ng kalibre-.45 pistola. Naglunsad na nang dragnet operation sa buong lalawigan para maharang ang salarin, na agad tumakas matapos ang pamamaril.

