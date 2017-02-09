DA officials sa Davao kakasuhan sa biniling disinfectant

May nakitang batayan ang Office of the Ombudsman upang magsampa ng kaso laban sa mga opisyal ng Department of Agriculture sa Davao City kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng disinfectant noong 2012.

Kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act ang isasampa laban kina DA Regional Executive Director Constancio Maghanoy, Jr.; at mga opisyal ng Bids and Awards Committee na sina Isagani Basco (Chairman), Alma Mahinay (vice-chairperson), Alfredo Cayabyab, Rafael Mercado, Larry Pineda, Herna Palma, Rosalinda Mediano, Melani Provido, Isabelita Buduan, Lelisa Lascuña at Marie Ann Constantino.

Ayon sa Ombudsman bumili ang DA Region IX ng 38 drum ng disinfectant noong 2012. Ibinigay umano ang kontrata sa FKA Agri-Chemical Corporation bagamat hindi ito ang lowest bidder.

Sa imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman, ibinigay umano ang kontrata sa FKA dahil sa mga freebie gaya ng protective gear.

Ang lowest bidder umano ay na Sanitation Concepts, Inc. ay wala umanong inalok na freebies para sa P2.64 milyong proyekto. Ang alok na presyo ng FKA ay P3.04 milyon.

“The inclusion of freebies should be discouraged, if not prohibited during biddings as this may result to another form of graft and corruption in awarding bids as this serves as an enticement or added flavor to the BAC to favor another bidder,” saad ng resolusyon ng Ombudsman.

Mas mapanganib din umano sa kalusugan ang kemikal na ibinebenta ng FKA dahil mayroon itong 40 porsyentong benzalkonium chloride. Ang SCI ay limang porsyento lamang.

“Had the BAC conducted due diligence and further research on the effects of increased solution of BC to health, it would have known that BC is effective at exceptionally low concentration,” paliwanag ng Ombudsman.