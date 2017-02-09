Pinay inakusahan ng pagnanakaw ng mahigit P.5M sa Dubai employer

INAKUSAHAN ang isang Pinay na kasambahay sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ng pagnanakaw ng pera ng kanyang mga amo na nakatago sa isang safe, at ngayon ay naghihintay ng desisyon sa kanyang kasong kinakaharap.
Noong Hunyo, tinawagan ng babaeng amo ng kasambahay ang kanyang mister na Syrian at sinabing hindi niya matawagan ang kanilang 38-anyos na Pinay na kasambahay mula sa kanyang opisina.
Napag-alaman na pinatay ang cellphone ng katulong, ayon sa ulat ng Gulf News reported.
Nang bumalik ang mag-asawa sa kanilang apartment sa Al Warqa district, na tumakas ang katulong matapos tangayin ang Dh44,000 (P597,500) mula sa safe.
Matapos ang ilang araw na pagtatago, nahuli ng mga pulis ang kasambahay at nagpasok ng not guilty sa kasong kinakaharap.
“My wife called me around 2:15 p.m. and told me that the maid had not answered her calls and that her mobile phone was switched off,” sabi ng lalaki sa kanyang testimonya. “My wife was also at work. When we went home, we did not find the maid…we also realized that she had opened the safe and stole our money. We notified the police about it.”
Nagsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang isang police sergeant at itinuro ang kasambahay bilang suspek.
“During questioning, the maid admitted that she took her passport and ID card from a cupboard and Dh500 from a drawer in the bedroom before she left the flat,” ayon pahayag ng sergeant sa mga prosecutors.
Sinabi rin ng kasambahay sa mga otoridad na nais na niyang bumalik sa Pilipinas.
Nakatakdang ibaba ang desisyon sa Pebrero 27.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, INQUIRER.net
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94