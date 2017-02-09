Pinay inakusahan ng pagnanakaw ng mahigit P.5M sa Dubai employer

INAKUSAHAN ang isang Pinay na kasambahay sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ng pagnanakaw ng pera ng kanyang mga amo na nakatago sa isang safe, at ngayon ay naghihintay ng desisyon sa kanyang kasong kinakaharap.

Noong Hunyo, tinawagan ng babaeng amo ng kasambahay ang kanyang mister na Syrian at sinabing hindi niya matawagan ang kanilang 38-anyos na Pinay na kasambahay mula sa kanyang opisina.

Napag-alaman na pinatay ang cellphone ng katulong, ayon sa ulat ng Gulf News reported.

Nang bumalik ang mag-asawa sa kanilang apartment sa Al Warqa district, na tumakas ang katulong matapos tangayin ang Dh44,000 (P597,500) mula sa safe.

Matapos ang ilang araw na pagtatago, nahuli ng mga pulis ang kasambahay at nagpasok ng not guilty sa kasong kinakaharap.

“My wife called me around 2:15 p.m. and told me that the maid had not answered her calls and that her mobile phone was switched off,” sabi ng lalaki sa kanyang testimonya. “My wife was also at work. When we went home, we did not find the maid…we also realized that she had opened the safe and stole our money. We notified the police about it.”

Nagsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang isang police sergeant at itinuro ang kasambahay bilang suspek.

“During questioning, the maid admitted that she took her passport and ID card from a cupboard and Dh500 from a drawer in the bedroom before she left the flat,” ayon pahayag ng sergeant sa mga prosecutors.

Sinabi rin ng kasambahay sa mga otoridad na nais na niyang bumalik sa Pilipinas.

Nakatakdang ibaba ang desisyon sa Pebrero 27.