Iza super proud kay Ian: Ikaw na talaga ang Man of the Moment!

HINDI pinalampas ni Iza Calzado ang pagbati sa kanyang A Love To Last leading man na si Ian Veneracion who celebrated his birthday last Feb. 7.

On her Instagram account, Iza posted a photo of her and Ian na kuha sa past movie nila with this caption: “Happy Birthday Papa Eeeeee!!!! Ang bagets pa natin dito! Hahaha! Grateful that our friendship has grown so much the past 14 years.

“Sharing on set and on screen energy with you is truly a delightful experience! I am so happy for all the blessings coming your way. Ikaw na talaga ang Man of the Moment! All the best!!! *photo from the movie Moments Of Love.”

Actually, nagbabalik na ang character ni Iza sa A Love To Last. Gusto niya kasing makasamang muli ang kanyang mga anak na sina Julia Barretto at JK Labajo.