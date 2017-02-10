Kris may bagong paandar sa lovelife; muling nili-link kay Daniel

“WHY believe the half truth when you could have been given the wrong half?”

‘Yan ang bagong paandar ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang Instagram account.

That message came with a caption, “About my love life… Good night.”

That said, Kris is hinting that she was given the wrong half. Sino kaya ang kanyang pinaparinggan?

Parang puma-pag-ibig na naman itong si Kris. Problem is, mukhang napunta rin sa wala ang kanyang inaasam-asam na lovelife.

With her post, one follower asked, “Ms. Kris whats the meaning of that quotation? Is it pertaining to HB (Herbert Bautista)? Please heal your hearts. You deserve to have a happy heart!”

Agad-agad namang nag-sorry ang follower and said, “Sorry, now I understand what you are trying to mean about your quote. It was the write up of Ricky Lo about you and HB. Ms.

“Kris I like that you make hair longer. I like the hair length before you went to Italy. You look sexy and gorgeous.”

‘Yung isang fan naman ni Kris, tila ibinabalik ang rumored romance nito kay Daniel Matsunaga when she said, “Ma’am Kris pumapag ibig kna naman. Daniel he’s single now. are you ready (to) party!?”

Hiwalay na raw kasi si Daniel kay Erich Gonzales kaya pwedeng-pwede nang ligawan ng Brazilian-Japanese model ang TV host.