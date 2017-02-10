Diego kay Cesar: Hindi niya po ako nirespeto bilang anak kaya paano ko siya rerespetuhin bilang ama?!

MEDYO na-teary eyed kami sa message ni Diego Loyzaga sa kanyang inang si Teresa Loyzaga.

In his Instagram account, Diego posted photos na kasama niya ang kanyang ina with these captions, “I love you ma. Youve always been here to support us @intheforceitrust we’re so lucky to have you. You’re an angel. A blessing to us” and “The best parent in the world. @teresaloyzaga i love you more than you know Ma.”

Nag-post din ng message si Teresa na sinusuportahan niya ang kanyang anak na si Diego na may pinagdaraanan sa kanyang amang si Cesar Montano.

Kung marami ang nakisimpatya kay Diego sa rants niya against his father, Cesar, meron din nam-bash sa actor dahil binastos daw nito ang kanyang ama.

“Sa lahat nagsasabing respituhin ko parin siya kasi ama ko padin siya. Paano mo reresputuhin ni isang beses di niya ako nirespeto bilang anak. Bilang tao. hindi nga daw siya ama ko. DNA test muna.”

“Sa mga nagsasabi sana hindi ko sa social media to dinaraan. Ito lang kasi ang paraan na bigyan ako ng pansin ng ‘tatay’ ko.”

‘Yan ang sagot ni Diego sa mga bashers niya.

Samantala, nagpakita rin ng suporta si Sunshine Cruz kay Diego Loyzaga.

Sa presscon ng Wildflower na pinagbibidahan ni Maja Salvador ay tinanong ang estranged wife ni Cesar about Diego’s rants against his father.

“Yung mga kapatid niya texted him. Yeah, I also messaged him if he’s okay.

“Of course, as his tita and as someone close to him, siyempre malungkot ako sa nangyayari.

“I’m really very worried about him. Pero in touch naman ako with Teresa.”

“I’m just here to support him. Nandito kami, nagmamahal sa kanya.”

‘Yan ang say ni Sunshine na lumabas sa official website ng Inquirer Bandera.

Role ng madir ni Maja ang ginagampanan ni Sunshine sa Wildflower na magsisimula na sa Lunes.