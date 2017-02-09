NPA umatake uli sa Bukidnon: 1 patay, pulis dinukot, heavy equipment sinunog By John Roson Bandera

Isang tao ang nasawi habang dalawa pa, kabilang ang isang pulis, ang dinukot nang muling umatake ang New People’s Army (NPA) sa Bukidnon kaninang umaga, ayon sa militar. Sinunog din ng mga rebelde, na aabot sa 200 ang bilang, ang tatlong heavy equipment na kanilang tinangay mula sa isang kompanya, sabi ni Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, tagapagsalita ng Army 4th Infantry Division. Pinasok ng mga rebelde ang bahay ng isang Lito Siagan Atoy sa Brgy. Tikalaan, bayan ng Talakag, dakong alas-5 at dinukot siya, pati ang isang PO2 Natividad ng Kalilangan Police at isang di pa kilalang “government personnel,” sabi ni Martinez sa isang text message. Matapos iyon ay pinatay ng mga armado si Atoy, aniya. Tumakas ang mga rebelde lulan ng pitong motorsiklo, at isang backhoe, dump truck, at mixer na tinangay nila mula sa Mindanao Rock Corp., Huwebes din ng umaga, ani Martinez. Natagpuan na lang na sunog na ang mga naturang heavy equipment, pati ang isang generator set, sa Km. 28, Brgy. Tikalaan, kung saan umatras ang mga rebelde, aniya. Ipinakalat na ang mga miyembro ng Army 1st Special Forces Battalion para tugisin ang mga rebelde, na pinaniniwalaang tumahak ng direksyon patungong Lanao del Sur, ani Martinez. Naganap ang pag-atake isang linggo lang matapos masawi ang tatlong sundalo sa pananambang ng NPA sa Malaybalay City, doon din sa Bukidnon, noong Pebrero 1. Matatandaan na winakasan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang tigil-putukan ng pamahalaan dalawang araw matapos ang ambush, kung saan ang mga nasawing sundalo’y kinakitaan ng mahigit 20 tama ng bala kada isa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.