100 bahay naabo

Aabot sa 100 bahay sa Legazpi City, Albay, ang naabo nang lamunin ng apoy kaninang umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Nagsimula ang apoy sa Purok 1, Brgy. 28, Victory Village, pasado ala-1, ayon sa ulat ng Albay provincial police. Sinabi sa pulisya ng isang Vincent Daguiso, residente ng naturang lugar, na nadiskubre niya na lang na nasusunog ang bubong ng kanyang bahay, na gawa sa nipa, dakong ala-1:45. Katabi lang umano ng isang poste ng kuryente ang naturang bahay. Rumesponde sa sunog ang mga tauhan ng Bureau of Fire Protection mula Legazpi City, pati na yaong mga nakabase sa Camalig, Daraga, Sto. Domingo, at ilang mula pa Donsol at Sorsogon City dahil kumalat ang apoy. Idineklara ng BFP ang “fire out” alas-3:44. Walang naiulat na nasawi, pero tinatayang 100 bahay ang naabo. Inaalam pa ng BFP ang sanhi ng apoy at ang halaga ng pinsalang dulot nito sa ari-arian.

