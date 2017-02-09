Rogelia sikat na sa buong universe dahil sa viral ‘Miss U’ video

NAPAIYAK si Rogelia ng Eat Bulaga o Sinon Loresca sa tunay na buhay nang maging viral ang kanyang Miss Universe catwalk video.

The video reached more than 24.7 million views on Facebook.

What’s more, inimbitahan siyang umapir sa The Doctors Show, a TV show aired in the US. On his Instagram video, napaiyak talaga si Rogelia while thanking his supporters.

“Magpapasalamat po ako for making my video viral worldwide.

“Sa totoo lang po mga dabarkads hindi ko po talaga expect ‘yon kasi ang gusto ko lang talaga (ay) suportahan ang ating kababayan na lumaban sa Miss Universe na si Maxine (Medina). Pero hindi in-expect na ganoon po magte-trending ang video sa buong mundo.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa inyong lahat. Kung hindi dahil sa inyo (ay) hindi po magte-trending ang video ko.

“Thank you guys for bringing my catwalk to the world or to the universe, rather. Thank you. And I love you all. I promise to all of you na I’ll keep myself posted on social media funny videos.”

‘Yan ang say ni Rogelia in between sobs.