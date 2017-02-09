Bianca Umali: Wala akong nilalait o minamaliit!

Affected much din pala ang Kapuso young actress na si Bianca Umali sa pamba-bash sa kanya kamakailan dahil sa kanyang ipinost sa social media tungkol sa sobrang paggamit ng make-up ng mga kababaihan.
Ayon kay Bianca, wala naman siyang gustong patamaan o laiitin sa sinabi niyang, “What I’m sad about is that most of the girls I have observed are more confident about themselves WITH make up on than having LESS or NONE. Why not flaunt that beautiful face of yours without covering anything and leaving it how it really is.”
Sa nakaraang presscon ng bagong show ng dalaga sa GMA 7, ang musical comedy show na Full House Tonight kung saan makakasama niya sina Regine Velasquez, Solenn Heussaff, Joross Gamboa at mga kilalang Kapuso gay comedian, nilinaw niya ang kanyang Instagram post.
“Ang gusto ko lang naman pong ipahiwatig, once in a while, i-appreciate natin kung ano ang binigay sa atin ni God, na wala tayong nilalagay na kahit na ano,” esplika ng dalaga.
“Hindi ko po puwedeng sabihin na against akong mag-makeup. Because, I myself love putting makeup, at kasama po sa trabaho ko ang nagmi-makeup. I’m not against people. I’m not against anyone,” aniya pa.
Hirit pa ng ka-loveteam ni Miguel Tanfelix na kasama rin sa Full House Tonight, “Wala po akong nilalait, wala po akong minamaliit, wala naman po akong ganu’n.”
Anyway, mapapanood ang Full House Tonight every Saturday sa GMA 7 simula sa eb. 18 pagkatapos ng Magpakailanman. Ayon kina Bianca at Miguel, bagong pampa-good vibes daw tuwing Sabado night ang bago nilang comedy musical show na para sa buong pamilya.
