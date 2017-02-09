Wynwyn-Mark, Rochelle, Arthur sasabak sa cooking challenge

AMOY Valentine’s day na sa bahay ng nag-iisang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez!

Ngayong Sabado sa favorite cooking show n’yo with a big twist, ang Sarap Diva ng GMA 7, may mga dadalaw para sa isang masarap na panaghalian with matching double date pa – ang real life couples na sina Mark Herras at Wynwyn Marquez at Rochelle Pangilinan at Arthur Solinap.

Para budget-friendly ang date sa heart’s day, homecooked ang pagsasaluhan nila. Mapapasubo sa kusina si Wynwyn at Rochelle habang tinuturuan sila ng kanilang mga BF para sa isang cooking challenge!

May magkakatampuhan kaya pagkatapos ng cooking challenge na ito? Sino ang pwede na talagang mag-asawa sa dalawang magdyowa?

Abangan ang isa na namang masaya, nakakatawa at nakakakilig na kaguluhan at happy bonding sa kusina ng Sarap Diva ngayong Sabado after Maynila sa GMA!