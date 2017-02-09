Huling pasabog na ng Doble Kara: Happy ending ba o trahedya? Bandera

BUHAY nga ba ang kapalit upang maipanalo ang laban para sa pamilya? Doble-dobleng drama at tensyon ang dapat abangan ng mga manonood dahil hindi titigil ang kambal na sina Kara at Sara (Julia Montes) upang sugpuin ang kasamaan ni Alex (Maxene Magalona) sa huling linggo ng nangungunang afternoon series na Doble Kara. Nagtagumpay nga si Alex na makuha sina Becca at Hannah upang makapaghiganti kina Kara at Sara. Ngunit hindi rin magtatagal ang kanyang inaakalang tagumpay dahil makakatulong nila si Lucille (Carmina Villarroel) upang matunton siya ng pulis at pagbayaran ang kanyang kasamaan. Pero sa pag-aakalang panalo na sila sa kanilang laban, may mga patibong pa si Alex na naghihinatay na magpahamak sa kanilang mga buhay. Ito na nga ba ang tagumpay na minimithi ng pamilya Suarez? May magbubuwis pa kaya ng buhay para sa kanilang pamilya?

Kasama rin sa cast ng Doble Kara sina Sam Milby, Mylene Dizon, Rayver Cruz, Mickey Ferriols, Alicia Alonzo, Anjo Damiles, John Lapuz, Nash Aguas, Alexa Ilacad, Polo Ravales, Edgar Allan Guzman, at Patricia Javier. Huwag palampasin ang pagtatapos ng nangungunang Kapamilya afternoon series na Doble Kara, pagkatapos ng It’s Showtime sa ABS-CBN.

