DU30 inaprubahan na ang pagbibigay ng medal of valor sa 42 iba pang miyembro ng SAF Bandera

PORMAL nang inaprubahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagbibigay ng Medal of Valor sa 42 na iba pang miyembro ng Special Action Force (SAF) na napatay sa operasyon sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao noong Enero 25, 2015. Sa isang sulat kay Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno, ipinaalam ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea na aprubado na ni Duterte ang pagbibigay ng Medal of Valor sa lahat ng SAF 44 matapos namang dalawa miyembro ng SAF lamang ang ginawaran.

Mangangahulugan ito na mabibigyan ng mga benepisyo ang iba pang SAF.

