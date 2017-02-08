MissU gagawin ulit sa Pinas? chavit tutulong na lang By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Kung muling idaraos sa Pilipinas ang susunod na Miss Universe, tutulong umano si dating Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis ‘Chavit’ Singson sa kung sino man ang mangunguna sa pag-organisa nito.

Sa #MeetInquirer, inamin ni Singson na lugi siya dahil hindi tumulong ang gobyerno sa gastos sa prestihiyosong beauty pageant.

“Pero hindi ko ikino-consider na lugi kundi investment,” ani Singson na nagsabi na hahayaan niya ang iba na manguna sa pag-oorganisa ng pageant para maranasan naman nila.

Ayon pa sa kanya, ang Miss Universe “is the biggest opportunity for the Philippines to promote itself.”

May mga kandidata rin umano na nagsabi na babalik sila sa bansa at magsasama ng kapamilya ay kaibigan.

Sinabi ni Singson na bukod sa ibinigay niyang $12 milyon sa Miss Universe organization ay bumili pa siya ng mga bus at eruplano para sa pageant. Ipinagamit din niya ang kanyang yacht.

Muntik na umanong hindi matuloy ang pagdaraos sa bansa ng pageant matapos na magsalita si Pangulong Duterte laban sa noon ay US Pres. Barrack Obama. Ito rin umano ang yugto kung saan naging politikal ang kontest.

Kung hindi natuloy ay kikita pa umano si Singson dahil maaari siyang humingi ng damages lalo at nakapirma na sila ng kontrata.

Sumulat umano siya sa Miss Universe organization at sinabi na hindi siya interesado sa pera. Kanya ring ipinahayag ang pagnanais na matuloy ang patimpalak.

Wala rin umanong natanggap na security threat si Singson ng idaos ang patimpalak at nagpasalamat ito sa Philippine National Police.

Noong una ay humingi umano ang PNP ng P35 milyon para sa kailangang gastusin sa pagbibigay ng seguridad sa mga kandidata kaya kinausap niya si Pangulong Duterte upang gobyerno na ang gumastos dito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.