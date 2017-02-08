NPA finance officer dakip sa Bacolod By John Roson Bandera

Inaresto ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang isang finance officer ng New People’s Army (NPA) sa Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Martes ng gabi, ayon sa militar Miyerkules. Dinampot si Rowena Navarro Quilop, deputy secretary ng NPA Komiteng Rehiyon Negros regional finance bureau, sa San Juan st., Brgy. 10, dakong alas-6:40, sabi ni Lt. Col. Ericson Rosana, public affairs officer ng Army 3rd Infantry Division. Isinagawa ng mga sundalo’t pulis ang pag-aresto sa bisa ng warrant para sa kasong murder, na inisyu ng Regional Trial Court Branch 60 sa Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, ani Rosana. Kinumpiska ng mga operatiba ang mga personal na gamit ni Quilop, aniya. Dinala si Quilop sa Negros Occidental provincial police office para sa booking at dokumentasyon matapos maaresto, ani Rosana.

