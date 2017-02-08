Lacson pabor sa pagpapahiya sa mga bad cops INQUIRER.net

PINABORAN ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson ang pamamahiya sa mga pulis na nasasangkot sa mga katiwalian. “Alam mo ‘pagka rogue cops ang pinag-usapan, di ba shini-hame din nila ang PNP e,” sabi ni Lacson. Ito’y matapos namang makatikim ng mura kay Pangulong Duterte ang 228 tiwaling pulis matapos na iparada sa Malacanang kahapon. “Shaming the cops, who keep on shaming the PNP, I think they deserve to be shamed. They deserve nothing less,” ayon pa kay Lacson. Ipinag-utos din ni Duterte ang pagpapatapon sa mga pulis sa Basilan. Umaasa naman si Lacson na kumpirmado ang mga kasong kinakaharap ng mga pulis bago sila iparada sa pangulo. Kinampihan din ni Lacson ang desisyon ni Duterte na ipadala sa Basilan ang mga pulis na sangkot sa katiwalian. “The main objective there is to uproot them from their areas of so-called influence. Kasi kung masyado na silang familiar at gumagawa sila ng kalokohan, whether they are transferred to Basilan, to Samar, as long as they are uprooted, para mawala ang impluwensya nila roon, para ang environment mabago, I’ll support that move. Nagkataon lang na sa Basilan dinala,” ayon pa kay Lacson. Idinagdag naman ni Lacson na posibleng tumaas o bumaba ang morale ng mga pulis sa ginagawang pagpapahiya sa mga tiwaling kabaro. “Kasi contagious ‘yun. Infectious ‘yan. ‘Pag ang katabi mo ang daming kalokohang ginagawa tapos hindi napaparusahan, baka ikaw sabihin mo na rin, ito enjoying ito, sama na ako sa kanya. So that’s a good move–ang maparusahan ang dapat parusahan para di mapamarisan,” ayon pa kay Lacson.

