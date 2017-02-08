Palasyo ipinagtanggol ang mandatory ROTC sa senior high school Bandera

IPINAGTANGGOL ng Palasyo ang muling pagpapatupad ng mandatory ROTC (reserve officers training corps) para sa Grade 11 at Grade 12, sa pagsasabing kabilang ito sa ipinangako ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang kauna-unahang State of the Nation Address (SONA). “In his 2016 State of the Nation Address, the President made a policy pronouncement to strengthen the ROTC program to instill love of country and good citizenship among the youth, and to make it once again mandatory,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Ito’y matapos namang aprubahan ni Duterte ang rekomendasyon ng Department of National Defense (DND) hinggil sa panukalang batas na nag-aamyenda sa Republic Act (RA) 7077 na naglalayong muling ipatupad ang ROTC sa lahat ng pribado at pampublikong senior high school matapos ang isinagawang pulong ng Gabinete.

“The bill will be submitted to Congress which will deliberate on it before it becomes a law,” ayon pa kay Abella.

