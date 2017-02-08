1 sugatan sa pagsabog, sunog sa military camp By John Roson Bandera

SUGATAN ang misis ng isang sundalo nang maganap ang pagsabog at sunog sa loob ng kampo ng Armed Forces Northern Luzon Command sa Tarlac Martes ng gabi. Nasugatan sa pagsabog ang misis ng isang Capt. Bohol, commanding officer ng Ammo Company na nakabase sa Camp Servillano Aquino, Brgy. San Miguel, Tarlac City, sabi ni Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, direktor ng Central Luzon regional police. Naganap ang pagsabog sa Building 2 ng Ammo Company, Enlisted Personnel Barracks, dakong alas-11, aniya. Tinamaan ng di pa mabatid na bagay ng misis ni Capt. Bohol kaya dinala ospital ng NOLCOM. Sinabi sa mga awtoridad ni Tsgt. Romito Orbigo, first sergeant ng Ammo Company, na kasunod ng ppagsabog ay naganap ang sunog, ani Aquino. Rumesponde sa insidente ang Tarlac Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Bureau of Fire Protection, at Chinese fire volunteers. Naapula ang apoy dakong alas-12 ng madaling-araw Miyerkules, ani Aquino. Inaalam pa ng mga awtoridad ang sanhi ng pagsabog at sunog, aniya.

