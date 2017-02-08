Speaker Alvarez nagbanta: House leaders na di susuporta sa ‘death’ sisibakin

SISIBAKIN ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang mga deputy speaker at chairman ng mga komite na tututol sa pagpasa ng panukalang pagbabalik ng death penalty sa bansa.

Ayon kay Alvarez ‘awkward’ kung mananatiling lider ng Kamara ang mga ito gayong taliwas sila sa polisiya ng administrasyong Duterte.

“(Ang mga) Deputy speakers na hindi sasama doon sa administration bill, papalitan po natin. Kasi awkward na deputy speaker ka and then you don’t agree with the leadership,” ani Alvarez na nagsabi na papalitan din ang mga chairman ng komite na hindi pabor sa panukala.

Kung hindi magbabago ng isip ay nanganganib na masibak si dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo na isang House deputy speaker. Matagal nang tutol si Arroyo sa pagbalik ng parusang kamatayan sa bansa.

“Ah, pagka deputy speaker ka pangit naman na hindi ka sang-ayon doon sa administration sponsored bill, at saka pag chairman ka nung committees,” dagdag pa ni Alvarez.

Sinabi ni Alvarez na ang marching order sa mga miyembro ng kanilang partido— ang PDP-Laban— ay bumoto para aprubahan ang panukala.

Hindi naman umano pipilitin ni Alvarez na umalis sa PDP-Laban ang mga miyembro na ayaw sa death penalty bill pero hindi ito maganda tignan.

“Kasi party stand nga yan eh. Now if you don’t agree with the party stand you might as well quit di ba, doon sa membership mo sa party.”

Hindi rin umano pipilitin na kumalas sa super majority bloc ang mga tutol sa panukala.

“I already asked also their cooperation since they belong to the majority,” dagdag pa nito.

Nasa interpellation period na ang panukala sa plenaryo ng Kamara at nakapila ang may 50 kongresista na nais magtanong.

Sinabi naman ng miyembro ng oposisyon na si Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat na posibleng malagasan ang tagasuporta ang administrasyon sa gagawing ito ni Alvarez.

“If the Speaker does that, he risks losing the support of the political parties comprising the super coalition. Most of the parties have adopted a policy of conscience vote,” ani Baguilat. “ But if the Speaker insists, then he wants Congress to become an authoritarian body not a democratic one.”