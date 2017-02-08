Ely Buendia walang awang ‘pinatay’ sa Facebook; suspek may litrato pang ipinakalat By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAIMBIYERNA ang rock icon na si Ely Buendia nang kumalat sa Facebook na patay na siya. Ang chika sa FB, natagpuan daw na patay na ang dating Eraserheads frontman sa loob ng kanyang kotse sa Tagaytay. Kumpleto pa ng picture ang item about Ely’s death. Actually, buhay na buhay pa si Ely. Halatang naimbiyerna siya sa hindi tamang chismis abut him kaya naman nag-post ito ng maikling mensahe sa kanyang Facebook account. “Sa may pakana nito, If I actually die, I’ll let you know.”

