Veteran actress na-shock sa kadramahan ni female star By Ambet Nabus Bandera

HALA, nakakaloka naman ang natisod naming chika hinggil sa isang premyadong beteranang aktres na diumano’y pikon na pikon na sa isang award-winning din na young actress. Ayon sa aming source, nagulat daw si veteran actress sa inasal ni female youngstar dahil noon daw na magkausap sila before a supposedly “audition” ay okey na okey sila. In fact, si mas batang award-winning actress nga raw ang mas ganadong magpa-interview on their dream roles bilang part nga ng audition. Very special daw kasi ang project at tila ito ang magiging pambatong baraha ng isang director/writer na tinitingala sa industriya.

Requirement nga lang daw talaga ang sinasabing interview cum reading cum chikahan sa initial reactions nila sa gagawin nilang mga role. Ang siste, ikinagulat daw ni beteranang award-winning actress ang ginawang pagpapaalam ng halos walang sinabing rason ni mas batang aktres na hindi naman pala komportable sa prosesong ipinagagawa sa kanila. “Bigla na lang umalis at nagsabing hindi siya sanay sa ganu’ng drama,” sey ng aming source na ikina-shock din ang emote ng young actress. “Mayabang na bata. Parang ang tagal-tagal na niya sa industriya. May pasagot-sagot pa sa mga tanong nu’ng una, pero aalis din pala. Nang-iinis, nang-uurot lang. Hay!” sey pa raw ng veteran star na sobrang disappointed sa inasal ng young actress.

