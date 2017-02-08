Lani Misalucha nagkaproblema sa ovary, uterus

NAGPAPASALAMAT sa Diyos ang Asia’s Nightingale na si Lani Misalucha dahil maayos na uli ang kanyang kalusugan ngayon.

Hindi alam ng marami na dumaan sa isang medical procedure ang music icon dahil sa problema niya sa uterus at ovary.

Naikuwento ni Lani sa nakaraang presscon ng “Masquerade” Valentine concert nila ni Martin Nievera ang tungkol dito, pero aniya, wala nang dapat ipag-alala ang kanyang mga tagasuporta.

Last December daw ay pinayuhan siya ng doktor niya rito sa Pilipinas na kailangang sumailalim na siya sa hysterectomy (tatanggalin ang uterus dahil sa uterine fibroids o lumps na nagiging sanhi ng bleeding at matinding pain).

Ngunit nang humingi siya ng second opinion sa doktor at OB Gyne niya sa Las Vegas, ang advice sa kanya, sa halip na hysterectomy ay sumailalim muna siya sa hysteroscopy (ite-test ang uterus lining at aalisin kung may makikitang polyps).

“Ang gagawin daw, papatayin yung uterine wall para hindi na ko mag-bleeding. And when the result went back okey naman. It’s clear, hindi raw cancerous. Thank God,” ang kuwento pa ni Lani na nasa Pilipinas nga uli ngayon para sa Valentine concert nila ni Martin on Feb. 14 and 15, ang “Masquerade” sa Grand Ballroom ng Solaire Resort & Casino. This is a production of Star Media at para sa tickets, call lang kayo sa Ticketworld (891-9999).

“So, now, I’m back here, okay naman na ako, okay na lahat after the procedure, male na ako ngayon!” biro pa ni Lani.

Hirit pa ng biriterang singer, “You’ll probably know if there’s something that really happened.”