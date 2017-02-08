Tulong mula sa PhilHealth

ISANG pagbati sa bumubuo ng inyong pahayagan. Ang father ko po ay may sakit na asthma. Dati po akong nagtatrabaho sa isang call center pero dahil nahirapan ako sa oras ng pasok at masyadong malayo ang opisina namin sa bahay kaya naisipan ko na magtayo na lamang ng maliit na carinderia dito sa aming bahay. Ang problema ko lang po ay may sakit na ang father ko ngayon at wala naman akong trabaho para sana ay makatulong ang Philhealth sa father ko na may sakit. Ano po ang dapat kung gawin para magkaroon ng benipisyo sa Philhealth ang father ko? Umaasa ako sa tulong ng Philhealth sa pamamagitan ng inyong column.

Salamat po

Richard Valdez

Karuhatan,

Valenzuela

REPLY: Pagbati mula sa Team PhilHealth!

Kung ang inyo pong tatay ay may edad na 60 taong gulang pataas, maaari pong magparehistro ang isang senior citizen sa ilalim ng RA10645 o ang “Mandatory PhilHealth Coverage for all Senior Citizens” sa Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) ng municipalidad ng inyong lugar. Dalhin lamang po ang mga sumusunod na dokumento:

Maaayos na pinunang PhilHealth Member Registration Form (PMRF);

isang updated na 1×1 picture (photo taken within the last 6 months); at

Senior Citizen’s ID card na nanggaling sa OSCA o anumang dokumento na magpapatunay sa kanyang pagkakakilanlan at kanyang edad tulad ng Birth Certificate o passport.

Maaari pong makapag-avail ng PhilHealth benefits ang mga senior citizen na walang binabayarang kontribusyon.

Para naman po sa mga magulang na wala pang 60 taong gulang, sila po ay maaaring magparehistro sa ilalim ng Informal Economy category.

Narito po ang mga paraan ng pagpaparehistro sa ating programa.

A. Sa pamamagitan ng online registration:

1. Bisitahin ang aming website o i-access anghttps://eregister.philhealth.gov.ph/ ;

2. Matapos ang successful registration, matatanggap ang inyong MDR sa pamamagitan ng email;

3. Bumisita sa kahit saang tanggapan ng PhilHealth upang makakuha ng PhilHealth ID; at

4. Magbayad ng kaukulang premium contributions.

B. Sa pamamagitan ng Over-The-Counter o sa PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIO):

1. Punan ang PhilHealth Member Registration Form (PMRF) ;

2. Isumite ang mga ito sa pinakamalapit na tanggapan ng PhilHealth upang makuha ang inyong PhilHealth ID at MDR; at

3. Magbayad ng kaukulang premium contributions.

Premium contribution para sa Informal Economy Members:

Informal Economy Members na may buwanang kita ng hanggang P 25,000.00

– P 2,400.00 bawat taon

– P 1,200.00 semi annual

– P 600.00 bawat quarter

– P 200. 00 kada buwan

Informal Economy Members na may buwanang kita ng higit sa P 25,000.00

– P 3,600.00 bawat taon

– P 1,800.00 semi annual

– P 900.00 bawat quarter

– P 300.00 kada buwan

Ito po ang mga kondisyon para ma-avail ang benepisyo:

Kailangan may kaukulang kontribusyon ang principal member (kinakailangan po na ang miyembro ay may tatlong (3) buwang kontribusyon sa loob ng anim (6) na buwan bago ang confinement/availment);

Kailangan PhilHealth-accredited ang ospital at duktor; at

Hindi pa nauubos ang 45-day benefit limit ng miyembro o ang 45-day benefit limit na paghahatian ng kwalipikadong dependent sa isang taon.

For other concerns and further queries, you may e-mail us again or call our action center hotline at 441-7442.

For more information and other updates, please visit our website at www.philhealth.gov.ph

Thank you.

Warm regards,

CORPORATE ACTION CENTER

Website: www.philhealth.gov.ph

Twitter: @teamphilhealth

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PhilHealth

Call Center: 441-7442

amv