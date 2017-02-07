Trillanes pinasisibak kay Duterte ang mga komunista sa Gabinete INQUIRER.net

HINAMON ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV si Pangulong Duterte na sibakin ang lahat ng mga komunistang rebelde na itinalaga sa iba’t iba’t ahensiya ng gobyerno matapos ibasura ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-National Democratic Front (NDF).

“It’s about time,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Ito’y matapos magdeklara ng all-out war ang gobyerno laban sa New People’s Army (NPA).

“But to prove that this is not another bluster, President Duterte must immediately fire the CPP officials whom he appointed to various high positions in government,” ayon pa kay Trillanes.

