Lalaki sa bar nakipaglaplapan kay Chokoleit kapalit ng mamahaling cellphone By Alex Brosas Bandera

Isang “kiss me and don’t you dare fall in love with me” ang maikling sagot ni Chokoleit sa kumalat na kissing video niya recently.

Ang daming nam-bash kay Chokoleit when he posted a new photo kung saan naka-make-up na siya at maganda na ang hitsura.

“Wag na ipost sa social media kung gusto niya i-maintain ang privacy niya. Mahalay kasi yung video ng torrid kissing niya with the boylet.

“Whether it’s same sex or opposite sex relations pa yan, kung mahalay ang video hindi talaga maganda tingnan sa social media, at aani talaga yan ng maraming ‘yuck’ commentary sa mga makakakita.”

“Kung ayaw nila makakuha ng mga negative comments tama yung sinabi ng iba dito na wag na ilagay sa socmed. Sobra naman kasi yung torrid kissing scene eh, di na dapat pa sino-show-off sa mga tao yung mga ganyang ganap maski pa nasa public place.”

“Definitely the most disgusting kissing in the history of viral videos…pera pera lang or iphone iphone lang yan.”

At sa guy na kahalikan ni Chokoleit na nag-post ng photo at ganitong message sa kanyang caption, “Ang sarap pala ni Chokoleit, thanks Aliah sa pagvideo at may iPhone 7 na ako from Chokoleit” ay pinatutsadahan din sa isang popular website.

“Mejo naawa rin ako sa knya, an iPhone for a kiss, both are desperate,” say ng isang guy.

“Yan ang tinatawag na totoong kapit sa patalim! may matinding pangangailangan ang hombre na yon!” say naman ng isa pang basher.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.