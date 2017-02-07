NUJP kinondena ang harassment ng PSG sa ilang miyembro ng media

KINONDENA ng National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) ang panghaharass ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) sa ilang miyembro ng media.

“While we understand the PSG’s task of securing the grounds of the presidential palace, we do not see how part of this responsibility includes confiscating camera footage taken by journalists,” sabi ng NUJP.

Base sa ulat, umabot ang mga nagpoprotesta sa Gate 2 ng Malacañang compound.

Kinumpiska ng PSG ang mga video footage ng rali.

“PSG, which is supposed to be among the most elites of the country’s security forces, do not possess even the most basic appreciation of what the media does and of the limits that the law imposes on their authority,” ayon pa sa NUJP.