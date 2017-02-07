Bong Revilla humirit madalaw ang ooperahang ama By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hiniling ni dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., sa Sandiganbayan First Division na mabisita ang kanyang amang si Ramon Sr. na sasailalim sa operasyon.

Sa kanyang mosyon, sinabi ni Revilla na nais niyang makapiling ang kanyang 89-taong gulang na ama na sasailalim sa “transarterial aortic valve replacement” ngayong araw (Miyerkules).

Ang nakatatandang Revilla, na dati ring senador, ay mayroong “severe aortic stenosis”. Siya ay dinala sa St. Luke’s Medical Center sa Bonifacio Global City noong Enero 20.

“Senator Revilla thus feels it is his obligation to come to the aid of his father, who is very close to him, even by his mere presence, and cannot disregard a son’s natural urge and desire to visit and be with his ailing and weak father, and spend a few moments together, to provide former Sen. Revilla Sr., the needed assurance and support,” saad ng mosyon.

Sinabi ni Revilla na nais niyang makalabas ng kanyang detention cell mula 6 ng umaga hanggang 12 ng tanghali sa Miyerkules, at 2 ng hapon hanggang 8 ng gabi sa Huwebes.

“This Honorable Court itself has declared that under similar exceptional circumstances in the future, the Court will not hesitate to grant any motion that may be filed by accused Revilla and/or co-accused to leave their detention cell.”

Si Revilla ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ng kickback o komisyon mula sa non-government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund.

