De Lima nanggalaiti sa galit matapos tawaging ‘drug trafficker’

NANGGALAITI sa galit si Sen. Leila de Lima matapos namang siyang tawaging drug trafficker sa pagdinig ng Senado.

Sa pagsusulong ng panukalang batas na nagbabalik sa parusang kamatayan, iginiit ng abogadong si

Ferdinand Topacio na nagpapatuloy ang operasyon ng iligal na droga ng mga drug trafficker kahit pa nasa loob na ng kulungan.

“Drug traders while they are behind bars have shown that they are still capable of dealing in drugs which is why the VACC, the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and other agencies have filed cases for drug trafficking against Senator De Lima and other persons,” sabi ni Topacio.

Matapos ang pahayag ni Topacio, agad na nagsalita si de Lima at binatikos si Topacio matapos naman siyang pangalanan kaugnay ng isyu sa droga.

“Atty. Topacio here, while not in very expressed terms, just called me a drug trafficker. I want him to take that back,” sabi ng galit-galit na si de Lima.

“Yes, but of all people, why single out only Senator Leila de Lima? I’m not a drug trafficker! Bakit hindi mo pangalanan yung mga tunay na drug trafficker. Ako lang ang kinakasuhan nyo (Why don’t you name the real traffickers. I’m the only one you’re accusing) ,” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Sinuspinde naman ni Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman ng justice committee, ang pagdinig dahil sa isyu.