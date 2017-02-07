5 Abu Sayyaf patay, 1 arestado sa engkwentro By John Roson Bandera

LIMANG hinihinalang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay at isa pa ang nadakip nang makasagupa ng tropa ng pamahalaan ang mga bandido sa isang isla na sakop ng Omar, Sulu, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Naganap ang sagupaan sa Capual Island dakong alas-8, sabi ni Colonel Edgard Arevalo, hepe ng Armed Forces public affairs office. Naengkwentro ng Marines Special Operations Group ang aabot sa 30 bandidong pinamunuan ni Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Alhabsy Misaya, ani Arevalo. Limang bandido ang napatay at isa ang nadakip, habang walang naiulat na casualty sa hanay ng mga kawal, aniya. Nakumpiska rin ng mga kawal mula sa mga bandido ang pitong mataas na kalibreng baril, ani Arevalo. Naganap ang sagupaan isang linggo matapos mapatay ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang lima pang umano’y tauhan ni Misaya sa Panamao, doon din sa Sulu, noong Enero 31. Noon namang Huwebes, nadakip ng mga kawal ang dalawa pang hinihinalang tagasunod ni Misaya sa bayan ng Luuk. Sangkot ang mga tauhan ni Misaya sa pagdukot sa ilang tao, kabilang ang isang Koreano at ilang Malaysian, sa bahagi ng dagat na nakapaligid sa Sulu, ayon sa mga naunang ulat ng militar.

