AFP nagdeklara ng all-out-war versus NPA

GERA kung gera.
Ito ay matapos magdeklara ng all-out-war ang Armed Forces laban sa New People’s Army (NPA), ilang araw matapos kanselahin ni Pangulong Duterte ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-National Democratic Front (NDF).
Sa isang press conference sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na wala ring pagkakaiba ang NPA sa Abu Sayyaf matapos namang bansagan ni Duterte na terorista.
“Yes, it is an all-out war kasi they are considered by the President already as terrorists. We also consider them as terrorists,” sabi ni Lorenzana.
Idinagdag ni Lorenzana na kung ang Abu Sayyaf ay sangkot sa pagdukot at paghingi ng ransom, pangingikil naman ang ginagawa ng mga NPA sa mga negosyante.
“There’s no difference at all. They are there to terrorize people, to giving them money, that’s extortion. So, we will hunt them down and maybe stop them from doing what they are doing,” ayon pa kay Lorenzana.
Sakabila nito, hindi pa naman umano sumusuko ang gobyerno sa pakikipag-usap sa grupong komunista. Anya pabor pa rin siya sa back-channel talks para muling mabuksan ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa rebeldeng grupo.
“Oh yes, I am in favor. Anything that will further peace in our country, I am in favor of that,” giit ni Lorenzana.
Matapos na ikansela ni Duterte ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa NPA, tinawag pa niya ang CPP-NDF na ‘spoiled brat.’
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94