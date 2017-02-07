AFP nagdeklara ng all-out-war versus NPA

GERA kung gera.

Ito ay matapos magdeklara ng all-out-war ang Armed Forces laban sa New People’s Army (NPA), ilang araw matapos kanselahin ni Pangulong Duterte ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-National Democratic Front (NDF).

Sa isang press conference sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na wala ring pagkakaiba ang NPA sa Abu Sayyaf matapos namang bansagan ni Duterte na terorista.

“Yes, it is an all-out war kasi they are considered by the President already as terrorists. We also consider them as terrorists,” sabi ni Lorenzana.

Idinagdag ni Lorenzana na kung ang Abu Sayyaf ay sangkot sa pagdukot at paghingi ng ransom, pangingikil naman ang ginagawa ng mga NPA sa mga negosyante.

“There’s no difference at all. They are there to terrorize people, to giving them money, that’s extortion. So, we will hunt them down and maybe stop them from doing what they are doing,” ayon pa kay Lorenzana.

Sakabila nito, hindi pa naman umano sumusuko ang gobyerno sa pakikipag-usap sa grupong komunista. Anya pabor pa rin siya sa back-channel talks para muling mabuksan ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa rebeldeng grupo.

“Oh yes, I am in favor. Anything that will further peace in our country, I am in favor of that,” giit ni Lorenzana.

Matapos na ikansela ni Duterte ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa NPA, tinawag pa niya ang CPP-NDF na ‘spoiled brat.’