Chocoleit sa bashers: Immature, shallow and senseless By DJan Magbanua Bandera

AFTER mag-viral ang kissing scandal ni Chocoleit na umani nang sangkaterbang negative na reactions, up to the point na pang-ookray pa, nag-post na rin ng kanyang sagot ang komedyante. Tila patama ang kanyang post sa mga bashers na lumait-lait sa kanya matapos mapanood ang video na nakikipag tongue-to-tongue sa isang guy sa isang bar. “Social media trolls are immature, shallow and senseless, so why bother? Instead, pity the petty.” Yan ang tweet ng komedyante Martes ng umaga. Kasunod niyan ay ilang tweets pa na tila sarcastically joking about sa kissing video with matching pictures. “Chicken Wings in French Kiss Sauce with Nilaplap na Itlog Maalat. Tara kain tayo mga beshie. Gandang Umaga.” “Torrid Workout #MissFrenchKissUniverse2017 #FitnessGoals #HealthWatch Good Morning Philippines.” “Fried Scandalous Bangus Viral Boiled Eggs Trending Steamed Okra Tara Kain Na! 😋🙏🏾 #breakfast #grace #Chefkoleit #MissFrenchKissUniverse2017″ Yan ang sunod sunod niyang tweet.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.