LizQuen pinatunayang super in love sa isa’t isa sa pamamagitan ng sayaw By Ambet Nabus Bandera

VERY good dancer din pala itong napakagandang si Liza Soberano. Simple lang ang mga moves pero kitang-kita ang influence and inspiration ni Enrique Gil sa kanyang galaw at facial projection nu’ng mag-perform sa ASAP. Ang ganda-ganda nilang panoorin on screen, ramdam na ramdam mo yung inner feelings nila para sa isa’t isa. Sa pagsasayaw pa lang nila ay feel na feel mo na ang love nila for each other. Hay, kaya naman sobrang excited na kaming mapanood ang latest movie nilang “My Ex And Whys” under Star Cinema dahil tiyak, mas may magnet at marami pang kilig ang hatid nila.

