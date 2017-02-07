James Reid inupakan ng bashers dahil lang sa yosi



NAKUNAN ng video ang photo si James Reid while holding a cigarette.

Na-delete na ang video pero lumabas sa isang popular website ang photo ni James na may hawak na sigarilyo.

Siyempre, react to the max ang fans lalo pa’t ang daming humahanga sa actor. Maraming nam-bash kay James for not being a good influence just because of the photo.

“Yung kapartner naman halos maghubad na para mapag-usapan. Dati gusto ko pa ang loveteam nato, especially yung girl, pero nung na-witness ko na mababait lang pala kunwari oncam, pero super isnabero/ isnabero offcam e nawalan na ako ng gana!”

“Hahaha! yung pagkahawak pa lang mukhang sya ang gagamit hindi iaabot. Kaya gustong gusto ko friends nila sa Cebu kasi laging lumalabas baho ng jadine pag nagbabakasyon sa cebu. Yung friends kasi dito sa manila trained nilang pagtakpan sila.”

“It was deleted bcoz of narrow-minded, judgmental people like you. Yes, they should serve as role models for youth but at the end of the day, magulang pa din ang may responsibilidad sa pagdidisplina sa mga anak. And gahd! It was just a cigarette. Big deal?? Pffttt,” depensa naman ng isang fan ni James.

“Anong careful with his actions??? Just because he’s famous, he can’t smoke??? Puede ba, daming artistang naninigarilyo dyan, yung iba mas sikat at senior pa ke James, hindi naman big deal. James might be a public figure, but you don’t own him. He also has a life outside showbiz,” sagot ng fan ni James sa isang basher who said, “An adult who is in the limelight. That is the difference. He should be careful of his actions.”

“Buhay nya yan if he wants to smoke, tutal health naman nya ang maaapektuhan,” one guy opined.