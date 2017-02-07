Martin umaming may bagong dyowa, nakilala na ni Pops

PUMANAW na ang long-time partner ni Nadia Montenegro na si dating Caloocan City Mayor Macario “Boy” Asistio kahapon ng umaga sa edad na 80.

Ipinarating ni Nadia sa kanyang mga kapamilya at kaibigan ang malungkot na balita sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Instagram account. Aniya, nalagutan ng hininga ang dating alkalde dakong alas-10:55 ng umaga.

Kung matatandaan, isinugod sa isang ospital sa Quezon City si Boy noong Feb. 1, Miyerkules, dahil sa cardiac arrest. Comatose agad siya nang ma-confine sa ospital. Bago pumanaw, humiling pa ng dasal si Nadia at ang kanyang pamilya sa mga netizens para sa paggaling ng dating mayor.

Nagsilbi ang yumaong politiko bilang mayor ng Caloocan noong 1980 hanggang 1986 at noong 1988 hanggang 1995.

Sa Instagram din ipinost ni Nadia ang kanyang emosyonal na mensahe para kay Boy Asistio. Ito rin daw ang pangako ng aktres noong nabubuhay pa ang alkalde.

“If every PARTNER were like you, no woman would feel incomplete. If all FATHERS were like you, no child would feel unloved. If every PUBLIC SERVANT were like you, every community would not be a disgrace. If every HUMAN BEING had your heart, smile and compassion,this world would be a better place. Tart!

“All I have now is a heart filled with joy seeing and feeling the overflowing love from everyone you’ve touched. I now carry a smile knowing you are with Our Heavenly Father. I am at peace knowing that the gates of heaven has opened for you to live eternally.

“Thank you Tart for the best 27 years of my life. We will be alright SweetTart! I promise you that! You will always be in my I will just have to learn to live life without you. I will miss you so much my King!!! Rest na Tart! I will love you till my dying day! You are irreplacable. MACARIO BOY ASISTIO JR. 1936-2017.”

Nagsama ng 27 taon sina Nadia at Boy Asistio at nagkaroon ng walong anak, kabilang na riyan sina Ynna at Alyana na nasa showbiz na rin ngayon.

q q q

Naging very open ang Concert King na si Martin Nievera sa pagkukuwento tungkol sa kanyang lovelife sa ginanap na presscon ng Valentine concert nila ni Lani Misalucha na “Masquerade” on Feb. 14 and 15 sa Solaire Resort & Casino Grand Ballroom.

Non-showbiz ang bagong girlfriend ni Martin at nagpapasalamat siya dahil naiintindihan daw ng girl ang kanyang trabaho, lalo na love month dahil nagkasunud-sunod nga ang raket niya.

“My girlfriend has to be very understanding and patient. My choice, ever since, even before I met this girl, it’s always been work first. And valentine’s I want to be the musical soundtrack of the lovers watching.

“Which means, my lovelife has to be put on hold. But the nice thing about my girlfriend, she’s very patient and she always find everything that we do together, fun,” ani Martin nang makachika ng media sa presscon ng “Masquerade” concert nila ni Lani.

Bago raw niya naging dyowa ang kanyang GF ngayon ay nagsimula muna sila bilang magkaibigan, “You know what makes her different from any other girls that I loved, she likes what I do. She’s like a fan.”

Balitang kilala rin ni Pops Fernandez ang bagong GF ni Martin.

Samantala, nagpasampol ng ilang kanta ang Concert King at ang Asia’s Nightingale sa nasabing presscon na talaga namang pinalakpakan ng media kasabay ng pagsigaw ng, “More!” Hindi pa rin kumukupas ang galing ng dalawa sa live show kaya hindi na kami nagtaka kung soldout na ang first night ng concert.

Promise nina Lani at Martin, makaka-relate ang lahat ng manonood sa “Masquerade” ke may lovelife ka, single o miyembro ng camp sawi. Maraming hugot songs na inihanda ang dalawang music icon para sa kanilang fans.

For ticket inquiries, call lang kayo sa Ticketworld (891-9999) o sa Star Media (854-3300) or log on lang kayo sa www.starmediaentertainment.com.

Ang isa pa sa good news na nais iparating nina Lani at Martin para sa madlang pipol, ang proceeds ng “Masquerade” ay ido-donate sa Rotary Club of Makati East, Association of Chiefs of Police of the Philippines, Inc. at Anti-Illegal Drugs Group ng PNP.

Pero bago ang kanilang Feb. 14 and 15 concert, mapapanood muna sina Lani at Martin sa Waterfront Hotel, Cebu sa Feb. 12.