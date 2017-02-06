Toni tuloy ang pagpapadede ng babay: Ang lakas niyang kumain!

NOW that she’s a mom herself, Toni Gonzaga has a better understanding of her sitcom role as Julie in Home Sweetie Home.
“Compared nu’ng nag-start siguro masasabi ko na mas close to home na ang character ko kay Julie kasi alam ko na ang pakiramdam ng may asawa lalo na ‘yung may anak. Alam mo na kung paano hawakan ang baby.
“Alam mo na kung paano gumawa ng eksena kapag may asawa ka, hindi na katulad ng dati na medyo naiilang pa, nahihiya. Ngayon parang mas nage-gets ko na siya. Madali na siya nang konti,” said Toni.
A mom to four-month old baby Severiano Elliott (Seve), Toni related that she’s into breast-feeding.
“Exclusive pa rin ang breastfeeding ko. Hindi pa kasi siya nagpo-furmula (milk). Medyo mahirap kasi sanay ako before na kapag may trabaho gising tapos mag-aayos ka ng sarili tapos alis agad.
“Ngayon, kapag gising ko, ha-limbawa may call time ay humihi-ngi ako minsan ng palugit kasi kailangan ko ng two to three hours kasi kailangan kong mag-pump o mag-store ng food niya kasi medyo malakas siyang kumain. Nakakadalawa o tatlo akong bote pero iyon ay hanggang after lunch lang ‘yon,” she said.
Malaking adjustment ang mnga ito para kay Toni.
“Medyo talaga ngayon hirap lang ako kasi ‘yung sistema ay ginagamay ko pa, hindi pa ganoon ka-stable kasi siyempre lumalaki siya so medyo lumalakas ang demand (sa gatas ko). Medyo nahihirapan lang ako kapag on location kami or out of town. Mahirap, siguro kapag nag-six months na siya puwede na awatin kasi magso-solids na siya.”
