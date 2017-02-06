Daniel nakiusap sa bashers ni Erich: Tama na please, grabe na kayo!



HINDI na nakatiis ang Japanese-Brazilian model-actor na si Daniel Matsunaga sa mga netizens na sukdulan na ang pamba-bash sa girlfriend niyang si Erich Gonzales.

Nakiusap ang hunk actor na tantanan na ng mga malulupit na bashers ang Kapamilya actress sa gitna ng chika na hiwalay na sila matapos daw magkaroon ng matinding away.

Kasabay nito mariing itinanggi ni Daniel na may third party involved sa kanilang relasyon ngunit inamin nitong totoong may pinagdaraanan talaga sila ni Erich at ito raw ang i-naayos nila nga-yon.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Daniel ng isang mensahe para sa mga netizen na kung anu-anong masasakit na salita ang ibi-nabato sa kanya at kay Erich.

“Whatever is happening between me and Erich right now should be between the two of us please.

“We have nothing against each other and my love for her will always be there. So sa lahat ng mga haters, I just hope you guys respect her. Tama na please. Grabe kayo,” sabi pa ng Brapanese actor.

At nang tanungin ng isa niyang follower kung may ibang lalaki o ibang babaeng involved sa kanilang problema, diretsong sagot ng binata, “There is no third party.”

Kumalat ang chika na nag-break na ang dalawa nang mapansin ng fans ni Erich na burado na ang mga litrato ni Daniel sa kanyang IG account. Wala namang pino-post na mensahe si Erich tungkol dito at hanggang nga-yon nga ay hindi pa rin ito nagsasalita about the rumored break-up.

Nagsimula ang love story nina Erich at Daniel nang magkasama sila sa primetime series ng ABS-CBN na Two Wives noong January, 2015.