Paulo, Maja makikipagbanggaan sa LizQuen

MAKAKASABAY ng pelikula nina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil ang movie nina Maja Salvador at Paulo Avelino, ang “I’m Drunk I Love You.” Sey ng paborito naming aktor na si Paulo, “Nakakapag-promote naman kami. Pero sana mas maging madalas,” sa tanong namin kung paano nila nagagawa ni Maja na makaikot sa mga shows ng ABS-CBN. Hindi kasi Star Cinema ang nag-produce ng pelikula nila at siyempre, kahit stars sila ng Kapamilya network, mas tututukan nito ang LizQuen movie na “My Ex And Whys.” “Magkaiba naman po ng genre ng movie namin at siyempre mas bagets sila. Yung sa amin, sa mas mature na millennials,” hirit naman ng napakaganda at napakaseksing si Maja. Kapwa aminado sina Maja at Paulo na iba ang promo genius ng ABS-CBN kaya’t lagi itong may edge para ibandera sa mga tao. “Ang habol na lang namin ay maipaalam talaga sa mas maraming tao na showing na rin kami on February 15 at Valentine movie offering din namin ito. Sa usaping quality kasi, sure naman po kaming hindi kami pahuhuli,” dagdag pa ng guwapong hunk actor, na siya ring bibida sa epic movie na “General Gergorio del Pilar”, under TBA Productions pa rin.

