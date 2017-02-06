Jodi, Pampi bigo pa rin sa annulment case; di pa pwedeng magpakasal uli By Ambet Nabus Bandera

SO, hindi pa rin pwedeng magpakasal sina Jodi Sta. Maria at Jolo Revilla, pati na rin sina Pampi Lacson at Iwa Motto. Ito’y matapos ngang ibasura ng Court of Appeals ang motion for reconsideration para sa annulment ng kasal nina Jodi at Pampi. Ayon sa ulat, kinatigan ng 8th division ng Court of Appeals ang unang desisyon ng korte, wala raw itong nakitang dahilan para baligtarin ang unang desisyon na nagbabasura na mapawalang-bisa ang kasal ng estranged couple. Nabatid na hindi raw napatunayang psychologically incapacitated sina Jodi at Pampi para magampanan ang kanilang marital obligations kaya walang dahilan para ma-annull ang kanilang kasal. Kung matatandaan, dalawang beses na ikinasal sina Jodi at Pampi, isa noong March, 2005 sa Nevada, USA at sa Parañaque noong June, 2005.

